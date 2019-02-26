Fake gun in Bangladesh hijack attempt

Home » World

A WOULD-BE hijacker shot and killed by Bangladesh commandos was carrying a fake gun and told negotiators he wanted to commandeer a Dubai-bound flight because he had troubles with his wife, officials said yesterday.

The 25-year-old was shot and later died of his wounds after taking a crew member hostage on the Biman Airlines jet, forcing it to make an emergency landing at Chittagong airport late Sunday.

Some 134 passengers and 14 crew were released unharmed after an operation that lasted barely 10 minutes.

Airport manager Wing Commander Sarwar-e-Jaman said the hijacker was “psychologically imbalanced.”

“The reason he gave for the hijack was that he had troubles with his wife and he wanted to talk to the prime minister, Sheikh Hasina,” Sarwar told said.

The man reportedly wielded a gun in the cabin and tried to storm the cockpit, forcing an emergency landing. One passenger told reporters he may have fired twice, but civil aviation authority chairman Air Vice Marshall Nayeem Hasan said the gun was not real.