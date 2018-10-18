The story appears on
Page A10
October 18, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
False data for quake parts an unreal shock
A COMPANY supplying equipment to protect major buildings in Japan from earthquakes has admitted falsifying data.
Tokyo-based parts maker KYB and its unit Kayaba System Machinery falsified data linked to so-called “oil dampers,” which are used in nearly 1,000 buildings across Japan.
The ministry declined to name buildings affected but local media reported they may include the Tokyo Skytree — one of the world’s tallest buildings at 634 meters — as well as the Tokyo local government’s headquarters.
The ministry has instructed the companies involved to change affected parts as soon as possible and to investigate why the data manipulation happened.
But it insisted that buildings using the parts would still withstand even a quake at the top end of the Japanese seismic intensity scale — in which “it is impossible to remain standing” and “people may be thrown through the air.”
The shock absorbers are part of a complex system fitted in many Japanese buildings as part of the country’s earthquake preparedness.
They are meant to function in tandem with systems built into the foundations to isolate the effects of quakes.
The earthquake systems allow big buildings to sway slightly as they absorb some seismic waves.
“We have ordered (the companies) to investigate,” a ministry official said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.