December 24, 2020
Fauci, senior officials receive vaccine
Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious disease specialist, received his COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday along with other senior US officials and six health workers at a live streamed event at the National Institutes of Health.
The widely-respected scientist rolled up his left shirt sleeve, and said he was taking the shot “as a symbol to the rest of the country that I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine.
“I want to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated so that we could have a veil of protection over this country, that would end this pandemic,” the scientist added.
The 79-year-old then gave a thumbs-up sign and clapped for his colleagues as he left the stage of an auditorium at the NIH’s headquarters in Bethesda, a Washington suburb.
