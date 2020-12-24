Advanced Search

December 24, 2020

Fauci, senior officials receive vaccine

Source: AFP | 00:00 UTC+8 December 24, 2020 | Print Edition

Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious disease specialist, received his COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday along with other senior US officials and six health workers at a live streamed event at the National Institutes of Health.

The widely-respected scientist rolled up his left shirt sleeve, and said he was taking the shot “as a symbol to the rest of the country that I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine.

“I want to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated so that we could have a veil of protection over this country, that would end this pandemic,” the scientist added.

The 79-year-old then gave a thumbs-up sign and clapped for his colleagues as he left the stage of an auditorium at the NIH’s headquarters in Bethesda, a Washington suburb.

