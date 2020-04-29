Advanced Search

April 29, 2020

Film fests unite to offer free streaming

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 April 29, 2020 | Print Edition

More than 20 film festivals around the world have joined together to stream movies free on YouTube next month after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered movie theaters and forced the cancelation of annual showcases in Cannes and New York.

The 10-day “We Are One: A Global Film Festival” will feature content curated by the Berlin, Cannes, Venice, Sundance, Toronto and Tribeca film festivals, among others, starting on May 29, organizers Tribeca Enterprises and YouTube said.

The festival will showcase films, documentaries, music, comedy and conversations. No details of the programming were announced and it was unlikely that major new movies that generally launch at film festivals would be included.

The cancelation of the May Cannes film festival in France and uncertainty around festivals in Venice and Toronto in September because of the coronavirus pandemic has robbed filmmakers and movie studios of crucial windows to promote their new offerings to the media and the public.

The organizers of the Cannes film festival said they were proud to join in the event “to spotlight truly extraordinary films and talent, allowing audiences to experience both the nuances of storytelling from around the world and the personalities of each festival.”

