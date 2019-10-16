Advanced Search

‘Fortnite’ rebooted

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 October 16, 2019 | Print Edition

Epic Games’ launched a “Chapter 2” reboot of its battle royale smash hit “Fortnite” yesterday, drawing the eyeballs of hundreds of millions of gamers globally as it bid to halt defections to rivals “Apex Legends” and “Call of Duty.” Fortnite has been down since Sunday, giving players no option other than staring at a black screen after a season-ending in-game event where its original island was sucked into a black hole.

