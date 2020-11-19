The story appears on
Page A11
November 19, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
France tops Europe with 2m infections
France on Tuesday became the first European country to pass 2 million coronavirus cases despite an October 30 nationwide lockdown that has led to a sharp decline in new infections, according to a Reuters tally.
France is fourth in the number of infections globally, behind the United States, India and Brazil. With a death toll topping 45,000, France ranks seventh in COVID-19 deaths globally.
Europe has reported nearly 14.5 million COVID-19 cases so far, making it the worst-affected region in the world and accounting for more than 26 percent of all infections so far.
After hitting a peak of nearly 87,000 new infections in a single day on November 7, the rate in France has dropped sharply with the total reaching a more than one-month low on Monday, at 9,406. The Monday figure tends to dip as there are fewer tests conducted on Sundays.
French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday the country was regaining control over the coronavirus but was not ready to ease the second national lockdown imposed to rein in the outbreak.
Despite the fewer daily cases, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 has reached an all-time high, and France has the third-highest number of deaths in Europe after the United Kingdom and Italy.
The government has set a December 1 target for ending the lockdown, although it might be extended.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.