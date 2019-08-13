The story appears on
Page A9
August 13, 2019
Related News
French Epstein inquiry
Marlene Schiappa, France’s gender equality minister, yesterday called for an investigation into the activities in France of Jeffrey Epstein, the US financier found dead in an apparent suicide while being held on sex-trafficking charges. “The American investigation has highlighted ties with France. It, therefore, seems fundamental to us and for the victims that an investigation should be opened in France,” Schiappa said.
