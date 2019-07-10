The story appears on
July 10, 2019
French ‘ecotax’
The French government will implement an “ecotax” on plane tickets for flights departing from France from next year. Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne said yesterday the tax will be between 1.50 euros (US$1.7) and 18 euros. The tax is expected to raise over 180 million euros from 2020 to invest in eco-friendly transport infrastructure, including rail.
