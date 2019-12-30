French govt bows to ballet, but national strike goes on

Home » World

With France gripped by strike action crippling the transport system in a dispute over pensions reform, news emerged on Saturday of the latest government concessions — to striking ballet dancers of the Paris Opera.

News of the offer added to a series of concessions made to striking workers in different sectors, as the strike entered its 24th day.

But the government is still insisting it will maintain the main thrust of the reform — to replace more than 40 separate pension schemes with a single points-based system.

Financial daily Les Echos said on Saturday that Culture Minister Franck Riester and Laurent Pietraszewski, the junior minister leading the pensions reform project, had written to the head of the Paris Opera. They proposed that the pensions reforms only come into force for dancers recruited after January 1, 2022.

The government, in its letter to the dancers, also proposed a professional conversion plan for dancers reaching the end of their career.

Footage of the striking dancers and their orchestra performing extracts from “Swan Lake” in front of the historic venue on Christmas Eve, went viral.

The dancers and musicians are on strike alongside other workers protesting the government’s planned pensions reform.

The special retirement plan for the Paris Opera, which allows dancers to bow out at age 42, was introduced in 1698 by king Louis XIV — making it among the oldest in France.

The government has also written to the Comedie Francaise, France’s most prestigious theater company, and the directors of both companies have been invited to talks from early next year.

The dancers of the Paris Opera and the actors from the Comedie Francaise have canceled performances as part of their industrial action.

The dancers’ strike action alone has led to more than 8 million euros (US$8.94 million) in losses, according to figures provided by the company at the beginning of the week.

Action by transport workers hit rail services across the country and commuter routes serving the capital on Saturday.