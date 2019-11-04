Advanced Search

November 4, 2019

French warning

Source: AP | 00:05 UTC+8 November 4, 2019 | Print Edition

A French minister says the new Brexit date of January 31 “is not negotiable” and “the risk of a no-deal Brexit remains.”

Minister for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin told Europe 1 radio yesterday she’s advising French companies to continue preparing for a scenario in which Britain leaves the bloc without a divorce deal, despite getting a three-month Brexit extension from the European Union.

