The story appears on
Page A11
November 4, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
French warning
A French minister says the new Brexit date of January 31 “is not negotiable” and “the risk of a no-deal Brexit remains.”
Minister for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin told Europe 1 radio yesterday she’s advising French companies to continue preparing for a scenario in which Britain leaves the bloc without a divorce deal, despite getting a three-month Brexit extension from the European Union.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.