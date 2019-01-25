Fresh snag in trial over murder of Jong Nam

Home » World

The trial of two women accused of murdering the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea leader’s half-brother faced further delays yesterday as the prosecution tried to block the release of key witness statements sought by the defense.

Siti Aisyah from Indonesia and Doan Thi Huong from Vietnam have been on trial since October 2017, accused of murdering Kim Jong Nam by smearing the nerve agent VX on his face at Kuala Lumpur airport.

The assassination in February 2017 shocked the world but the women have denied murder, saying they believed they were taking part in a prank.

Proceedings in the trial of the women, in their 20s, have moved slowly due to the large number of witnesses and the fact that hearings are held infrequently.

The case was halted late last year after Aisyah’s lawyers lodged an appeal to get access to key witness statements, which prosecutors argue should not be made public. The seven statements are from individuals including someone who drove Kim Jong Nam in Malaysia and acquaintances of Aisyah.

A court in the administrative capital Putrajaya ruled yesterday the statements should be given to the defense.

But prosecutor Mohammad Dusuki Mokhtar said the prosecution now planned to appeal to a higher court to seek to block the release of the statements.

The prosecution will also apply Monday to the High Court, which is hearing the main trial of the women, for the case to be put on hold while the appeal is ongoing. The case would be “more proper and more structured if the High Court gives a postponement,” said Muhammad Iskandar Ahmad, another prosecutor.