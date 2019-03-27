The story appears on
Page A8
March 27, 2019
Fukushima evacuation order to be lifted
Japan will for the first time next month lift an evacuation order in one of two towns where the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant is located, officials said yesterday.
The government plans to lift the order for part of Okuma town on April 10, cabinet office official Yohei Ogino said.
It will be the first time the government has lifted an evacuation order in the towns — Okuma and Futaba — that host the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.
Okuma mayor Toshitsuna Watanabe described the decision as a “very welcome move,” a town official said.
“We will be able to take the first step forward (toward reconstruction) eight years later,” the official quoted Watanabe as saying.
In March 2011, a massive tsunami caused by an earthquake slammed into Japan, killing more than 18,000 and setting off the worst nuclear accident in a generation.
Japan’s government has lifted evacuation orders across much of the region affected by the meltdown — allowing residents to return — as Tokyo has pressed an aggressive decontamination program involving removing radioactive topsoil and cleaning affected areas.
But not everyone has been convinced, with a poll conducted in February by the Asahi Shimbun daily and Fukushima local broadcaster KFB finding that 60 percent of Fukushima region residents still felt anxious about radiation.
No one is officially recorded as having died as a result of radiation from the accident.
