Gaga over ‘Shallow’
While Lady Gaga didn’t take home the actress prize for “A Star Is Born,” she did get her Oscar, for the song “Shallow,” which she performed with co-star Bradley Cooper. Gaga was weeping as she accepted the award along with co-writers Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando.
