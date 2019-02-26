Advanced Search

February 26, 2019

Gaga over ‘Shallow’

Source: AP | 00:00 UTC+8 February 26, 2019 | Print Edition

While Lady Gaga didn’t take home the actress prize for “A Star Is Born,” she did get her Oscar, for the song “Shallow,” which she performed with co-star Bradley Cooper. Gaga was weeping as she accepted the award along with co-writers Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando.

