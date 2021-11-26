Germany COVID-19 toll crosses 100,000

Home » World

GERMANY announced record coronavirus fatalities and infections yesterday as its total death toll passed 100,000, with its most severe virus wave breaking just as a new government prepares to take the reins.

Germany weathered earlier bouts of the pandemic better than many other European countries, but has seen a recent resurgence, with intensive care beds rapidly filling up.

Europe’s largest economy recorded 351 fatalities in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 100,119, according to figures from the Robert Koch Institute, a public health agency.

The weekly incidence rate also hit an all-time high of 419.7 new infections per 100,000 people, RKI announced.