Ghosn gets bail, told to limit contact with wife
Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, who was indicted this week on fresh charges of financial misconduct, was released from a Japanese jail yesterday after posting a US$4.5 million bail and agreeing to conditions, including limits on contact with his wife.
Ghosn left the Tokyo detention center around 10:22pm yesterday dressed in a dark suit and white shirt with no necktie, a witness said. On his previous release in March, he had opted for a disguise of workman’s uniform, glasses and a mask to slip past reporters before being whisked away in a modest compact van.
A Tokyo court set a new condition for bail that Ghosn cannot meet or otherwise communicate with his wife Carole without prior permission, according to his defense lawyer. Carole was questioned following Ghosn’s re-arrest earlier this month on aggravated breach of trust charges.
Along with restricted access to his wife, Ghosn’s movements and communications will be closely monitored and restricted to prevent his fleeing and tampering with evidence, the Tokyo District Court said.
Ghosn has been charged with enriching himself at a cost of US$5 million to Nissan, temporarily transferring personal financial losses to his employer’s books and understating his salary during his time at the helm of Japan’s No. 2 automaker. He has denied all charges.
The court said in a statement that it had approved a bail request from Ghosn’s defense team and set bail at 500 million yen (US$4.5 million), roughly half his previous bail of 1 billion yen.
Its decision marks the second time Ghosn has made bail and is the latest turn in a scandal which has rocked the global auto industry and exposed tensions in the alliance between Nissan and France’s Renault SA.
