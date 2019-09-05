Advanced Search

September 5, 2019

Google’s US$170m bill for breaching child data law

Source: AFP | 00:11 UTC+8 September 5, 2019 | Print Edition

Google agreed to pay a US$170 million fine to settle charges that it illegally collected and shared data from children on its YouTube video service without consent of parents.

The settlement with the Federal Trade Commission and the New York State Attorney General is the largest amount involving the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, a 1998 federal law.

“YouTube touted its popularity with children to prospective corporate clients,” said FTC Chairman Joe Simons.

“Yet when it came to complying with COPPA, the company refused to acknowledge that portions of its platform were directed to kids. There’s no excuse for YouTube’s law violations.”

