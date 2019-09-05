The story appears on
Page A11
September 5, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Google’s US$170m bill for breaching child data law
Google agreed to pay a US$170 million fine to settle charges that it illegally collected and shared data from children on its YouTube video service without consent of parents.
The settlement with the Federal Trade Commission and the New York State Attorney General is the largest amount involving the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, a 1998 federal law.
“YouTube touted its popularity with children to prospective corporate clients,” said FTC Chairman Joe Simons.
“Yet when it came to complying with COPPA, the company refused to acknowledge that portions of its platform were directed to kids. There’s no excuse for YouTube’s law violations.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.