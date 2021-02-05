The story appears on
Page A12
February 5, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Govt drops racial discrimination suit against Yale
The US Department of Justice dropped its lawsuit accusing Yale University of discriminating against Asian and white applicants in undergraduate admissions, as the debate over affirmative action in higher education heads for a possible showdown at the Supreme Court.
Wednesday’s voluntary dismissal of the lawsuit, which had been brought by the Trump administration, followed a November 12 decision by a federal appeals court that Harvard University’s use of race in undergraduate admissions complied with federal civil rights law.
In a letter to Yale’s lawyer, Gregory Friel, deputy assistant attorney general for civil rights, said the Justice Department dropped the case “in light of all available facts, circumstances, and legal developments,” including the Harvard case.
He said the department, now under the Biden administration, will review the matter.
In a letter to the Yale community, the university’s president Peter Salovey welcomed the decision. He said Yale was committed to an academic environment “built on a wide range of strengths and backgrounds,” and confident its admissions process “complies fully with decades of Supreme Court decisions.”
The Ivy League school had been accused of violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 with policies that left Asian-Americans and whites 1/8 to 1/4 as likely to win admission as comparable blacks.
Yale was sued in October as part of then-President Donald Trump’s drive against affirmative action in admissions to elite universities.
President Joe Biden is expected to be more supportive than Trump of efforts to promote diversity.
Legal experts say the Supreme Court’s 6-3 conservative majority could use the Harvard case, which accused the school of discriminating against Asian-Americans, to end 43 years of letting race be used in higher education admissions.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.