June 18, 2019
Graduation party fatality
Authorities in Philadelphia say one person has been killed and at least five others have been shot during a graduation party. KYW-TV reported the shooting occurred on Sunday shortly before 10:30pm near South 70th Street and Reed Bird Place. Authorities say four teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17 suffered gunshot wounds to their legs. Four adults in their 20s were shot in various parts of their body. Police said the one fatality was an adult.
