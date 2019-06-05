Gunman kills 4 in Tripoli

Home » World

A lone gunman killed four members of the security forces in Lebanon’s northern city of Tripoli before blowing himself up, officials said yesterday.

“The shooting spree resulted in the deaths of two members of the Lebanese army and two members of the internal security forces,” an official said. The gunman’s motives were unclear but two security officials at one of the scenes of the attack said he was a militant recently released from prison. The gunman sowed panic in the streets late Monday and opened fire on a branch of the central bank, a police station and a military vehicle. The attacker was eventually cornered in a residential building by security force personnel and killed himself by detonating an explosives vest he was wearing.