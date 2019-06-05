Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A11

June 5, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Gunman kills 4 in Tripoli

Source: AFP | 00:00 UTC+8 June 5, 2019 | Print Edition

A lone gunman killed four members of the security forces in Lebanon’s northern city of Tripoli before blowing himself up, officials said yesterday.

“The shooting spree resulted in the deaths of two members of the Lebanese army and two members of the internal security forces,” an official said. The gunman’s motives were unclear but two security officials at one of the scenes of the attack said he was a militant recently released from prison. The gunman sowed panic in the streets late Monday and opened fire on a branch of the central bank, a police station and a military vehicle. The attacker was eventually cornered in a residential building by security force personnel and killed himself by detonating an explosives vest he was wearing.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿