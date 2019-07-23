Gunmen hit Acapulco

Home » World

Gunmen killed five men and wounded six other people at a popular bar in Acapulco on Sunday. The Guerrero state prosecutor’s office said the shootings took place in the morning at a watering hole called Mr. Bar, which is on the city’s broad coastal avenue across the street from high-rise beachside hotels. In the city’s so-called Golden Zone, it is frequented by locals and tourists alike. The victims were all said to be Acapulco residents.