July 23, 2019

Gunmen hit Acapulco

Source: AP | 00:05 UTC+8 July 23, 2019 | Print Edition

Gunmen killed five men and wounded six other people at a popular bar in Acapulco on Sunday. The Guerrero state prosecutor’s office said the shootings took place in the morning at a watering hole called Mr. Bar, which is on the city’s broad coastal avenue across the street from high-rise beachside hotels. In the city’s so-called Golden Zone, it is frequented by locals and tourists alike. The victims were all said to be Acapulco residents.

