September 26, 2019

Hacking the cloud

Source: AFP | 00:05 UTC+8 September 26, 2019 | Print Edition

Hackers have penetrated cloud computing networks of some 60 percent of top US companies, with virtually all industry sectors hit, security researchers say. Researchers at the enterprise security firm Proofpoint said they detected over 15 million unauthorized login attempts to cloud computing networks of US Fortune 500 firms in the first six months of 2019.

