Hanks, wife in isolation after testing positive

TOM Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are isolated in stable condition in an Australian hospital after contracting the new coronavirus, the American actor and Australian officials announced yesterday.

The two-time Oscar winner is easily the most famous person yet to disclose they have COVID-19, which the World Health Organization has declared a pandemic.

Hanks said he and Wilson had felt tired, with colds, aches and slight fevers. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive,” he said, adding they’ll be “isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

Australian officials said the couple was being treated at a Queensland hospital. “We wish them a very speedy recovery,” state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters.

Hanks had been in Australia shooting an untitled Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. Hanks plays Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film, slated for release in October 2021, has suspended production, Warner Bros said.

Hanks and Wilson, both 63, were married in 1988. In 2013, Hanks disclosed he has Type 2 diabetes.

Palaszczuk said people who had been in close contact with Hanks and Wilson will have to self-quarantine but she cautioned that people who had taken selfies with Hanks recently should not panic about contracting the virus.