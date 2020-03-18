Hanks, wife no longer in hospital

Home » World

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were released yesterday from the Australian hospital where they were in isolation since testing positive for the novel coronavirus last week, their son Chet Hanks said.

“A quick update on my folks: They’re out of the hospital,” he said in an Instagram video. “They’re still self-quarantined, obviously, but they’re feeling a lot better, so that’s a relief.”

The Oscar-winning actor was on the Gold Coast near Brisbane to film an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Australian Baz Luhrmann when he and Wilson, both 63, contracted the virus.

Wilson, a singer-songwriter, had given concerts in Sydney and Brisbane before testing positive for it, and Australian authorities have been tracking the couple’s contacts to identify any other people who may have been infected.

Chet Hanks urged people not to panic over the virus and wished anyone else infected “a swift and speedy recovery.”

Australia has so far confirmed nearly 400 cases of the virus, including five deaths.

Hanks was thought to have returned to the penthouse apartment where the couple had been staying while he worked on the Luhrmann film, in which he will portray Presley’s long-time manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

The couple have posted about their run-in with the virus on social media, thanking their Australian caretakers and urging their fans to follow the advice on avoiding the disease.