Harry-Meghan home renovation price draws flak

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s new home in Windsor cost 2.4 million pounds (US$3.05 million) of taxpayers’ money to renovate, royal accounts showed yesterday, prompting criticism from anti-monarchy campaigners.

Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson and his wife moved into Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Castle estate before the birth of their son Archie on May 6.

The residence, west of London, had been split into five separate homes but was turned back into one property in a six-month refurbishment.

“The property had not been the subject of work for some years and had already been earmarked for renovation,” said Michael Stevens, who runs the monarchy’s accounts.

“All fixtures and fittings were paid for by their royal highnesses,” added Stevens.

The cost was revealed as the British monarchy published its accounts for the last financial year.

The monarchy is paid for using a slice of the profits from the land it owns, the rest of which go to the government.

The monarchy’s official expenditure in the financial year between 2018 and 2019 was 67 million pounds, including souping up the 1801-built Frogmore Cottage — an increase of almost 20 million pounds on the previous financial year.

The renovation and rise in overall spending provoked condemnation from anti-monarchy campaigners.

“This year’s increases are outrageous at a time of widespread spending cuts,” Graham Smith, from the Republic campaign group, told The Sun newspaper.

“If even one school or hospital is facing cuts, we cannot justify spending a penny on the royals.”