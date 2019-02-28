Holiday Inn as a home for retirees

Home » World

American seniors seeking to retire on the cheap have a new source of inspiration: a Texas man who outlined how spending one’s golden years in Holiday Inn hotels could avoid costly nursing home fees.

“For a combined long-term stay discount and senior discount, it’s US$59.23 per night,” Houston-area resident Terry Robison said on Facebook three weeks ago in a post that has since gone viral.

“They treat you like a customer, not a patient,” Robison says. “Want to see Hawaii? They have Holiday Inn there, too.”

More than 113,000 people have shared Robison’s idea — a fairly detailed one, at that — to rely on the budget hotel chain, with free breakfast, for daily living. “The maid checks to see if you are OK. If not, they’ll call an ambulance ... or the undertaker,” Robison adds.

The plan has resonated at a time when costs for retirees have skyrocketed. The median price of nursing homes, with trained medical staff, is now just over US$100,000, according to a report by CNBC.