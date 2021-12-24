‘Honorary Oscars’ to be delayed by COVID

Home » World

The Governors Awards — an annual gala where honorary Oscars are handed out — on Wednesday became the latest glitzy Hollywood event to be postponed, as fears grow of a surge in coronavirus cases fueled by the Omicron variant.

Actors Samuel L Jackson and Danny Glover, Liv Ullmann and actress-director Elaine May had been due to receive golden statuettes to honor their careers next month at an event that typically draws a who’s who of Tinseltown.

“We have made the difficult decision to change our plans in hosting the Governors Awards in person on January 15,” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement.

“Given the uncertainties around the variants, and the impact this could have on our community, we feel this is the best and safest decision for our honorees and guests.”

The Academy said “rescheduled plans will come at a later date.”

The main Oscars ceremony is still set to take place on March 27.

In recent months, Hollywood’s annual film award season had kicked off with a return to the usual in-person premieres, galas and receptions.

But several events have been scrapped or delayed in just the past few days.

On Wednesday, the Critics Choice Awards gala was also postponed from its early January slot.

“We are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host our annual gala in-person with everyone’s safety and health remaining our top priority,” said the Critics Choice Association in a statement.