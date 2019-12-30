Hundreds in ultimate ice bucket challenge

Home » World

Hundreds of people plunged into the chilly ocean at a Massachusetts beach on Saturday to honor Peter Frates, the former college baseball player whose battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease helped spread the ALS ice bucket challenge.

About 1,000 people showed up for the final “Plunge for Pete” at Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester and more than half of those braved the frigid waters on what would have been Frates’ 35th birthday.

The event, in its eighth year, raised money for the Pete Frates #3 Fund, which helped pay for Frates’ medical bills.

“He is laughing so hard right now at me getting into the ocean,” said Frates’ wife Julie, who participated in the plunge for the first time wearing the bikini she had on when she first met her husband. “This is the best birthday party he could ask for and wherever he is, he is very grateful.”

The former Boston College baseball player, who lived in Beverly, a suburb north of Boston, died on December 9 after a seven-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

The family has accumulated roughly US$500,000 in debt for their son’s medical care, Pete’s father John Frates said, and the final fundraiser will hopefully help close the gap.

The family will continue to raise money for the separate Peter Frates Family Foundation, which helps other ALS patients cover home healthcare costs, he said.

The number of people who signed up for the plunge far exceeded the peak of 2014’s 250.