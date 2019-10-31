The story appears on
Page A11
October 31, 2019
Free for subscribers
Hundreds of koalas feared burned alive
Hundreds of koalas are feared to have burned to death in an out-of-control bushfire on Australia’s east coast.
A bushfire believed to have been sparked by a lightning strike on Saturday some 400 kilometers north of Sydney has ravaged an area of over 2,000 hectares, with authorities battling to bring it under control yesterday.
Wildlife rescuers in New South Wales state hold grave fears for a “very rare” population of hundreds of koalas living in the fire zone.
“The special importance of those koalas is that they are very genetically diverse,” said Sue Ashton, president of the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.
She fears “hundreds” in the known koala breeding area “have perished in the fire.”
“It’s a national tragedy because this koala population is so unique,” she added.
Land clearing and development has meant a loss of habitat for koalas, leading to less connectivity between populations, increased inbreeding and reduced genetic diversity.
