The story appears on
Page A9
November 18, 2019
Free for subscribers
I’m in good health, says Trump tweet
US President Donald Trump said yesterday he was in “very good” health after undergoing the first phase of an annual medical check the previous day.
Trump tweeted that he had the first phase of checks at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington. “Everything very good (great!). Will complete next year,” he said.
The White House said Trump had undergone a quick exam and some laboratory tests.
“Anticipating a very busy 2020, the president is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington DC to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement on Saturday.
She said the president also visited the medical staff and thanked them for their care of wounded service members, and met with the family of a special forces soldier injured in Afghanistan.
“The president remains healthy and energetic without complaints, as demonstrated by his repeated vigorous rally performances in front of thousands of Americans several times a week,” Grisham said. She gave no details about the tests.
