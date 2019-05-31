The story appears on
May 31, 2019
Immolation man dies
A MAN who set himself on fire near the White House has died of his injuries, authorities said yesterday. The man was identified as Arnav Gupta from Bethesda, Maryland. He lit himself on fire on Wednesday on the Ellipse — south of the US president’s residence — and died of his injuries in hospital.
