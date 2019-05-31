Advanced Search

May 31, 2019

Immolation man dies

Source: AFP | 00:10 UTC+8 May 31, 2019 | Print Edition

A MAN who set himself on fire near the White House has died of his injuries, authorities said yesterday. The man was identified as Arnav Gupta from Bethesda, Maryland. He lit himself on fire on Wednesday on the Ellipse — south of the US president’s residence — and died of his injuries in hospital.

