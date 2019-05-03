India braces for deadly Cyclone Fani

Home » World

Hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated along India's eastern coast yesterday as authorities braced for a cyclone moving through the Bay of Bengal that was forecast to bring extremely severe wind and rain.

The Indian Meteorological Department in New Delhi said Cyclone Fani was expected to make landfall today with gale-force winds of up to 200 kilometers an hour likely from last night.

It warned of “extremely heavy falls” over parts of the state of Odisha and its southern neighbor Andhra Pradesh.

The National Disaster Management Authority forecast “high to phenomenal” sea conditions for most of the states along the Bay of Bengal.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into deep waters.

A 1.5-meter storm surge was expected to inundate low-lying areas.

Fearing that Fani could be the worst storm since 1999, when a cyclone killed around 10,000 people and devastated large parts of Odisha, officials put the navy, air force, army and coast guard on high alert, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Cabinet ministers and weather and disaster-response officials for a briefing on the measures being taken.

Odisha’s special relief commissioner, Bishnupada Sethi, said that preparations for Fani included the country’s largest evacuation operation, of around 880,000 people. The region was also devastated by the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami.