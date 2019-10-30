Indian boy trapped in well 3 days found dead

Home » World

The body of a 2-year-old boy trapped 26-meters down a well in the southern India for more than three days was recovered yesterday, authorities said.

Sujith Wilson was the second toddler in four months to grab nationwide attention after falling into the 30-centimeter diameter pipe while playing near his home in Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu state on Friday.

“The body was retrieved using special equipment and he was in a decomposed state,” district official S Sivarasu said.

He added a post-mortem would be carried out.

A thermal camera had been used to monitor the child’s temperature while oxygen was supplied through a pipe.

Rescuers said the toddler was unconscious but breathing until Sunday morning. They had been unable to check his condition since then as he had slipped further down.

Workers used an oil drill to dig a hole parallel to the well but the rig broke down around 10 meters from the boy because of the rocky ground.

Attempts to use robotic devices to lower ropes to latch onto the boy’s wrist failed.

Politicians had started a vigil at the site and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi offered prayers in Twitter statements as national attention focussed on Tiruchirappalli.

It is the latest in a series of incidents involving children falling into disused wells in rural India.