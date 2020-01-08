The story appears on
India’s hottest decade ends with deaths
The last decade was India’s hottest on record with the national weather office calling the impact of global warming “unmistakable” and extreme weather killing more than 1,500 people last year.
India, home to 1.3 billion people, is at the forefront of climate change suffering devastating floods, dire water shortages and baking temperatures. The southern city of Chennai last year declared “day zero” as taps ran dry.
Temperatures between 2010 and 2019 were 0.36 degrees Celsius above the long-term average, the hottest decade since records began in 1901, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Monday.
Extreme weather also claimed more than 1,500 lives last year, the seventh-hottest, the IMD said.
