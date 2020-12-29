The story appears on
December 29, 2020
Indonesia bans foreigners
International visitors will be barred from entering Indonesia for a two-week period to try to keep out a new potentially more contagious variant of the coronavirus, foreign minister Retno Marsudi said yesterday.
The new regulation, effective on January 1, comes days after Indonesia banned travelers from Britain and tightened rules for those arriving from Europe and Australia to limit the spread of the new variant.
Indonesia earlier this year banned all foreign tourists but some exemptions were made for business travelers. The new regulation applies to all foreign visitors, except for high-level government officials, she said.
The world’s fourth most populous country has struggled to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus since recording its first case in March, now with nearly 720,000 confirmed infections and 21,500 deaths, among the highest in Asia. It announced 5,854 new infections and 215 deaths yesterday.
