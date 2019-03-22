Indonesia confirms presence of third pilot

Home » World

A third pilot was in the cockpit of the Lion Air 737 jet a day before it crashed, killing all 189 people on board, Indonesia’s air safety agency said yesterday.

Following October’s crash, the National Transportation Safety Committee had said it was interviewing people who flew on the plane a day earlier, with some passengers reporting a frightening, erratic trip. The agency said yesterday that investigators had interviewed the off-duty pilot who was on the Bali-Jakarta flight, but declined to confirm a Bloomberg News report that he prevented an accident by helping the crew disable a malfunctioning flight-control system.

A different crew flying the same Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet a day later suffered a similar problem, but were unable to fix it before its fatal plunge into the Java Sea, the report said.

“We interviewed that pilot because we wanted to know what he had seen and heard,” NTSC investigator Nurcahyo Utomo told reporters in Jakarta, without offering further details.