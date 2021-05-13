Indonesia says Sinovac jabs aided medics

Home » World

CHINA’S Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine was 98 percent effective at preventing death and 96 percent effective at preventing hospitalization among a group of inoculated Indonesian medical staff, a study conducted by the country’s health ministry has found.

The findings were based on data from 120,000 health-care workers in Jakarta who had received the vaccine between January and March this year, lead researcher and health official Pandji Dhewantara told a briefing yesterday.

Phase 3 trials of the vaccine, called CoronaVac, have produced varying results globally, but Pandji said the study found it also prevented symptomatic COVID-19 in 94 percent of the group.

“We see data from the taskforce that the incidence of morbidity and mortality for health workers tends to decrease,” health ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi said at the news conference.

Data from the Indonesian Medical Association showed the number of doctors dying from COVID-19 has dropped since Indonesia’s vaccine rollout began this year. In January, 64 doctors died due to the respiratory disease, the highest rate since the start of the pandemic, but that figure halved in February, and dropped to eight last month.

The promising findings come after Indonesia’s phase 3 trials showed the vaccine was 65 percent effective. Trials in Turkey showed it was 91.25 percent effective, while researchers in Brazil said it was 50.4 percent effective at preventing symptomatic infections.