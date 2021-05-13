The story appears on
Page A3
May 13, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Indonesia says Sinovac jabs aided medics
CHINA’S Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine was 98 percent effective at preventing death and 96 percent effective at preventing hospitalization among a group of inoculated Indonesian medical staff, a study conducted by the country’s health ministry has found.
The findings were based on data from 120,000 health-care workers in Jakarta who had received the vaccine between January and March this year, lead researcher and health official Pandji Dhewantara told a briefing yesterday.
Phase 3 trials of the vaccine, called CoronaVac, have produced varying results globally, but Pandji said the study found it also prevented symptomatic COVID-19 in 94 percent of the group.
“We see data from the taskforce that the incidence of morbidity and mortality for health workers tends to decrease,” health ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi said at the news conference.
Data from the Indonesian Medical Association showed the number of doctors dying from COVID-19 has dropped since Indonesia’s vaccine rollout began this year. In January, 64 doctors died due to the respiratory disease, the highest rate since the start of the pandemic, but that figure halved in February, and dropped to eight last month.
The promising findings come after Indonesia’s phase 3 trials showed the vaccine was 65 percent effective. Trials in Turkey showed it was 91.25 percent effective, while researchers in Brazil said it was 50.4 percent effective at preventing symptomatic infections.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.