Indonesian islands rocked

A 7.3-MAGNITUDE earthquake struck the Moluccas islands in eastern Indonesia yesterday, the US Geological Survey reported, causing panic among residents, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

The quake occurred at a depth of 10km in an area 168km south-southeast of the city of Ternate, the USGS said.

Indonesia’s meteorology agency said the quake was not in danger of causing a tsunami.

At least seven aftershocks stronger than magnitude 5 were recorded following the main quake, BMKG official Rahmat Triyono said in a statement.

The agency said the main quake was felt in other parts of Indonesia, including cities on Sulawesi island and in Sorong on Papua island.

The quake hit hours after a 6.6-magnitude one struck offshore Western Australia, south of Indonesia.

“There are no reports of infrastructure damage yet,” said Iksan Subur, an official with Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency based in the regency of South Halmahera, near the earthquake’s epicenter. “But people panicked and ran out of their houses. Some people who live near the ocean are starting to move to higher ground,” he said.