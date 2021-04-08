The story appears on
Page A12
April 8, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Indonesian mudslides kill at least 126
The death toll from mudslides in eastern Indonesia has risen to 126 with scores still missing, officials said yesterday, as rain continued to pound the region and hamper the search.
East Flores district on Adonara island suffered the highest losses with 67 bodies recovered so far and six missing.
Mud tumbled down from surrounding hills early on Sunday, catching people at sleep. Some were swept away by flash floods after overnight rains caused rivers to burst their banks.
Hundreds of police, soldiers and residents dug through the debris with their bare hands, shovels and hoes searching for those buried.
In all, landslides and flooding have killed at least 126 across several islands in Indonesia as well as 27 people in neighboring East Timor.
Thousands of homes have been damaged and thousands of people displaced by the extreme weather, which is expected to continue until at least tomorrow as the storm moves south toward Australia.
Rescue efforts were being hampered by the rains and the remoteness of the area, where roads and bridges were damaged in many places.
Three helicopters began reaching isolated areas on Tuesday. The disaster agency’s spokesperson Raditya Jati said three more helicopters with relief supplies and rescue personnel arrived yesterday and a hospital ship was expected to arrive tomorrow.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.