Iran says enriched uranium above goal

Iran has exceeded 17 kilograms of 20 percent enriched uranium within a month, state TV reported yesterday, moving its nuclear program closer to weapons-grade enrichment levels amid heightened tensions with the US.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, during a visit to the country’s Fordo nuclear facility, said in a televised speech that in less than a month, scientists passed 17 kilograms of 20 percent enriched uranium.

Uranium enriched to 20 percent is a short technical step away from weapons-grade 90 percent enrichment.

Western nations have criticized Iran’s enrichment activity and called on Tehran to adhere to a 2015 nuclear accord.

Iran has said it would produce 120 kilograms of 20 percent enriched uranium per year, or 10 kilograms per month on average, so 17 kilograms would exceed that timetable.

Roughly 250 kilograms of 20 percent enriched uranium are needed to convert it into 25 kilograms of the 90 percent enriched needed for a nuclear weapon.

The development brings Iran closer to crossing the line between nuclear operations with a potential civilian use, such as enriching nuclear fuel for power-generating reactors, and nuclear-weapons work, something Tehran has long denied.

Former US President Donald Trump’s administration in 2018 unilaterally withdrew America from Iran’s nuclear deal and imposed a swath of sanctions on Iran.

Tehran has called on Washington to unconditionally lift sanctions and said it will return to full compliance once all parties fulfill their commitments to the agreement.