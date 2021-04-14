The story appears on
Page A12
April 14, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Iran to boost Russia ties
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani yesterday called for boosting defense cooperation with Russia, Tasnim news agency reported.
Considering the termination of a UN arms embargo on Iran in October last year, Iran expects expansion of military and defense cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, Rouhani said during a meeting with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
He also called for enhancing economic and trade exchanges between the two countries, saying bilateral relations must grow despite pressures.
Iran favors regional cooperation to ensure peace and stability, he said, adding it would also serve as a means against the United States’ interference in regional affairs.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.