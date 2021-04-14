Iran to boost Russia ties

Home » World

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani yesterday called for boosting defense cooperation with Russia, Tasnim news agency reported.

Considering the termination of a UN arms embargo on Iran in October last year, Iran expects expansion of military and defense cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, Rouhani said during a meeting with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

He also called for enhancing economic and trade exchanges between the two countries, saying bilateral relations must grow despite pressures.

Iran favors regional cooperation to ensure peace and stability, he said, adding it would also serve as a means against the United States’ interference in regional affairs.