It’s a not so merry Christmas in Europe

With restrictions on family gatherings, instructions not to hug and a polite request to St Nicholas to keep his distance and wear a mask, Europe is preparing for its first COVID-19 Christmas.

Governments across the continent, which accounts for a quarter of reported global infections and deaths, are trying to fine-tune restrictions on public life to allow families to celebrate Christmas without super-spreading the coronavirus.

Most are due to unveil plans this week and many are thinking along similar lines: restricted family gatherings, with festive traditions — like German Christmas markets and Wise Men parades in Spain — widely canceled.

In Belgium, one of the hardest hit countries in Europe, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo is worried about a third wave of infections just as the second starts to flatten.

“Either we break a third wave at Christmas or we make a third wave at Christmas,” De Croo, who plans to celebrate only with his wife and two children, said on Sunday.

Underlining its message, the Belgian government has written to St Nicholas, whose December 6 visit with presents for children is a national festive highlight, urging him to: “Keep your distance, wash your hands regularly and wear a mask when necessary.”

In Italy, which has the second highest toll in Europe after Britain, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte warned last week: “We will have to spend the festivities in a more sober way. Big parties, kisses and hugs will not be possible.”

Paris will forgo its ice rinks and Christmas market this year and Moscow has canceled big public celebrations, instead encouraging people to take a stroll to enjoy the city’s lights and decorations.

Faced with restrictions, Europeans are getting innovative.

One Bavarian innkeeper has opened a drive-through Christmas market.

And in the Netherlands children are enjoying a drive-in, distanced meeting with Saint Nicholas.