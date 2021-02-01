The story appears on
Page A10
February 1, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
J&J 1-dose shots 66% effective in global trial
Johnson & Johnson said its single-dose vaccine was 72 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in the United States but a lower rate of 66 percent was observed globally in the large trial conducted across three continents and against multiple variants.
In the trial of nearly 44,000 volunteers, the level of protection against moderate and severe COVID-19 was 66 percent in Latin America and just 57 percent in South Africa, where a particularly worrying variant of the coronavirus is circulating.
Those results compare to the high bar set by two authorized vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, which were around 95 percent effective in preventing symptomatic illness in pivotal trials when given in two doses.
Those trials, however, were conducted mainly in the United States and before the broad spread of new variants now under the spotlight.
J&J’s main study goal was the prevention of moderate to severe COVID-19, and the vaccine was 85 percent effective in stopping severe disease and preventing hospitalization across all geographies and against multiple variants 28 days after immunization.
That level of prevention “will potentially protect hundreds of millions of people from serious and fatal outcomes of COVID-19,” Dr Paul Stoffels, J&J’s chief scientific officer, said in a statement.
Unlike the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, J&J’s does not require a second shot weeks after the first or need to be kept frozen.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.