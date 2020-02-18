Japan cancels emperor’s birthday address

Home » World

JAPAN canceled the emperor’s birthday celebrations next week as it moved yesterday to limit crowds to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and said it will close the Tokyo Marathon to all but elite professional runners.

The widening fallout of the virus outbreak is damaging output and tourism in Japan, which is preparing to host the Olympic Games from late July.

A further spread of the virus in Japan, which last week reported its first fatality from the disease, could undermine growth and potentially push the country into recession, analysts say.

Citing “circumstances,” the Imperial Household Agency said it would cancel Emperor Naruhito’s public birthday address on February 23, his first since his coronation last year. The event regularly attracts tens of thousands of people to the inner grounds of the Imperial Palace in the heart of Tokyo.

The last time the emperor’s birthday gala was cancelled was 1996, amid a hostage crisis at the Japanese embassy in Peru.

Organizers of the Tokyo Marathon, one of the world’s biggest such races, said the 38,000 general participants who signed up for the March 1 race will not be allowed to compete.

“We cannot continue to launch the event within the scale we originally anticipated,” the organizers said in a statement.

Instead, the event will be limited to top-level competitors. A total of 176 elite runners and 30 elite wheelchair athletes are registered for the race.

The marathon is not the only international sporting event in Japan the virus has affected: The FIBA Asia Cup 2021 postponed a qualifying basketball game between Japan and China, originally scheduled to be held near Tokyo this week.

An additional 99 people on a cruise ship docked in Yokohama were confirmed yesterday to be infected, bringing the total number of infections on the Diamond Princess to 454.

The United States evacuated hundreds of citizens from the ship early yesterday, including 14 who tested positive for coronavirus. Some other countries and regions are preparing to do the same for their citizens on the luxury cruise.

A Japanese health ministry staff member helping to test passengers has also contracted the virus, the ministry said.

Infections have also been spreading on land, where 59 cases have been confirmed, including a woman who died last week.

A hospital outside Tokyo said it would stop admitting new patients after one of its staff tested positive for the virus.

The hospital in Sagamihara said a nurse was infected after treating an inpatient who died of the disease this month.

Yesterday, a fifth chartered flight carrying 65 Japanese arrived in Tokyo from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, bringing the total number repatriated from the city to 763, NHK said.