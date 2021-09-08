The story appears on
Page A12
September 8, 2021
Japan jails ex-official over graft
A Tokyo court yesterday sentenced a former top government official to four years in prison for taking bribes from a gambling company, in a high-profile case that has added to the political woes of Japan’s outgoing prime minister ahead of elections this year.
The Tokyo District Court found Tsukasa Akimoto, who was a vice-minister in charge of tourism and casino promotions, guilty of taking 7.6 million yen (US$69,200) in bribes from a Chinese gambling operator that was aiming to start a casino business in Japan. The court also fined Akimoto the amount in bribes he received from the Chinese company.
The court’s decision comes as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is already facing criticism for his government’s coronavirus policies and hosting the Olympics despite widespread health concerns.
Three other former ministers and a lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party have been found guilty in separate bribery and election fraud cases over the past few years.
Suga on Friday announced that he will not seek another term, paving the way for a new party leader ahead of parliamentary elections by late November.
Akimoto, who has since left the ruling party, was also found guilty of offering bribes to his former advisers to make false testimony in court to cover up his wrongdoing. He had pleaded not guilty.
Judge Toshihiko Niwa said Akimoto’s obstruction of legal proceedings by bribing witnesses showed his complete lack of compliance with the court.
