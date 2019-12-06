The story appears on
Page A11
December 6, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Japan mag ridiculed for ‘complicated’ advice
A JAPANESE magazine that advised women to compliment men on their intelligence by saying “You sound like Socrates” has been ridiculed in the country ranked one of the world’s worst for gender parity.
“JJ,” a major fashion magazine targeted at young women, encouraged readers to compare men to the classical Greek philosopher when they say something complicated.
A picture of the page sparked mirth when it was shared on Twitter — with some users noting that Socrates did not live happily ever after, as he was sentenced to death by drinking poison. Users of both genders poured scorn on the technique to attract men, with one saying, “If a woman told me I sound like Socrates, I would wonder if she’s sane.”
The tips were based on a comic book by a female manga artist, the magazine said, playing on a popular trope where women compliment men and feign stupidity.
In 2018, Japan ranked 110th out of 149 countries in the World Economic Forum’s gender gap report, up from 114th the previous year. The country remains low in the ranking despite Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledging to promote women’s empowerment — his so-called “Womenomics” strategy.
Socrates is also credited with the famous remark: “By all means, marry. If you get a good wife, you will be happy. If you get a bad one, you will be a philosopher.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.