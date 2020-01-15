Japan royals plan to visit the Queen

Home » World

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth to make a state visit to Britain this year, in what will be their first overseas visit since Naruhito acceded to the throne last May.

“Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress will stay at Windsor Castle,” said a statement from Buckingham Palace. The visit is planned for Spring 2020, the statement said.

It will be a rare overseas trip by Masako, who did not go on many visits with Naruhito while crown princess due to her recovery from a stress-induced illness.

“The relationship between our country’s imperial family and Britain’s royal family has played an important role in fostering strong ties between both of our countries,” Japan’s Chief Government Spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

“In line with this spirit, the emperor and the empress have received an invitation to visit,” he said, adding plans were underway for the imperial couple to visit around April-June.