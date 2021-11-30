The story appears on
Page A3
November 30, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Japan slams borders shut to ward off new COVID variant
JAPAN said yesterday it would shut its borders to foreigners to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, joining Israel in imposing some of the strictest border controls since the variant’s discovery in southern Africa.
Japan will bar entry to foreigners from midnight yesterday, and Japanese returnees from specified nations will have to quarantine in designated facilities, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.
“These are temporary, exceptional measures that we are taking for safety’s sake until there is clearer information about the Omicron variant,” Kishida told reporters.
“I’m prepared to bear all criticism from those saying the Kishida administration is being too cautious.”
The tougher restrictions mark a rapid tightening after Japan on Friday said it would strengthen border controls on people arriving from six African nations, even though no cases of Omicron have been detected in the country and much about the new variant remains unknown.
Nations around the world have enacted border curbs since the World Health Organization dubbed Omicron a “variant of concern.”
But Japan’s measures are among the strongest, following Israel in banning entry of foreigners, and Morocco, which has halted all inbound flights for two weeks, and they mark a rapid change of course.
The Foreign Ministry said the tighter measures included extending mandatory hotel quarantines to six days instead of three for travelers from the United Kingdom. For those from nations, including Australia and Austria, the duration rises to three days from none.
Business lobbies in Japan clamored for months for the government to ease what were some of the world’s most restrictive border controls.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.