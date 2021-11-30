Japan slams borders shut to ward off new COVID variant

Home » World

JAPAN said yesterday it would shut its borders to foreigners to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, joining Israel in imposing some of the strictest border controls since the variant’s discovery in southern Africa.

Japan will bar entry to foreigners from midnight yesterday, and Japanese returnees from specified nations will have to quarantine in designated facilities, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

“These are temporary, exceptional measures that we are taking for safety’s sake until there is clearer information about the Omicron variant,” Kishida told reporters.

“I’m prepared to bear all criticism from those saying the Kishida administration is being too cautious.”

The tougher restrictions mark a rapid tightening after Japan on Friday said it would strengthen border controls on people arriving from six African nations, even though no cases of Omicron have been detected in the country and much about the new variant remains unknown.

Nations around the world have enacted border curbs since the World Health Organization dubbed Omicron a “variant of concern.”

But Japan’s measures are among the strongest, following Israel in banning entry of foreigners, and Morocco, which has halted all inbound flights for two weeks, and they mark a rapid change of course.

The Foreign Ministry said the tighter measures included extending mandatory hotel quarantines to six days instead of three for travelers from the United Kingdom. For those from nations, including Australia and Austria, the duration rises to three days from none.

Business lobbies in Japan clamored for months for the government to ease what were some of the world’s most restrictive border controls.