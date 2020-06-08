Advanced Search

June 8, 2020

Japan snubs group

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 June 8, 2020 | Print Edition

JAPAN has decided not join the United States, Britain and others in issuing a statement condemning China for imposing a new security law in Hong Kong, Kyodo news agency reported on yesterday, citing officials from countries involved.

There was no immediate response to Reuters e-mail inquiries to Japan’s foreign ministry and the US embassy in Tokyo. China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

