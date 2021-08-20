The story appears on
August 20, 2021
Japan warns on S. Korea ruling over Mitsubishi
Japan warned yesterday of “serious” ramifications if a South Korean court ruling to seize assets of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries as compensation over colonial-era forced labor is enforced.
The families of four Koreans who were forced to work for Mitsubishi Heavy during the 1910-1945 Japanese colonial rule filed suit yesterday to seize some 853 million won (US$725,000) owed by a South Korean firm to the Japanese company.
South Korea’s Supreme Court in 2018 ordered Mitsubishi Heavy to compensate the victims, but the company has not done so amid a diplomatic feud between the two countries, with Japan arguing the matter was settled under a 1965 treaty.
Seoul and Tokyo have long been at odds over restitution for Koreans forced to work in Japanese firms and military brothels during the colonization. Relations have soured to their lowest in decades, as the row over forced labor spilled into a trade dispute and rekindled historical and territorial spats.
The Suwon District Court late on Wednesday approved the seizure, banning the Korean company from paying the money to Mitsubishi and allowing the victims to collect it.
The verdict drew a strong rebuke from Japan, with the top government spokesman calling for Seoul to act.
“If it’s liquidated, that would push Japan-South Korea relations into a serious situation. It must be avoided,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters. “We want to urge South Korea even more strongly to present a solution that is acceptable to Japan.”
South Korea’s foreign ministry said it has been in talks with Japan to find a “reasonable solution” while considering how the victims can exercise their legal rights.
