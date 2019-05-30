Johnson faces court inquiry over Brexit lies

Home » World

A British judge ruled yesterday that former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will be summoned to court over allegations that he lied and misled the public during the Brexit referendum campaign in 2016.

District Judge Margot Coleman said Johnson will answer questions about his possible misconduct in public office when he claimed Britain contributed 350 million pounds (US$442 million) to the European Union each week.

Johnson was a key figure in the “leave” campaign advocating a break with the EU. The campaign emblazoned a bus with a promise that voting for Brexit would mean that instead of sending money to the EU, the cash could be used to fund Britain’s National Health Service.

Britain’s statistics regulator has said Johnson’s claim about the 350 million pounds was misleading and a “gross misuse of official statistics.”

Lawyers representing Marcus Ball, an activist pursuing a private prosecution of Johnson, asked Westminster Magistrates’ Court to summon the politician. Ball says that Johnson deliberately misled the public during the referendum and then in the general election of 2017.

The case comes at an awkward time for Johnson, a prominent contender in the Conservative Party leadership race who stands to become prime minister if he wins that contest.

The judge said in a written statement that the allegations against Johnson are “unproven” and that she is not judging the evidence to determine if Johnson is at fault. No date has yet been set for a hearing.